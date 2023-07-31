Kamloops sex offender agrees to protection order after harassing Caputo in letter-writing campaign

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops sex offender who pestered the city's MP about how sex offenders are treated by the government has agreed to spend the next year under a protection order.

Frank Desmet appeared Thursday in Kamloops provincial court for a brief peace bond hearing.

Court heard Desmet was placed on a peace bond in 2020 after targeting Frank Caputo, then a Crown prosecutor, with a threatening letter-writing campaign. Caputo was targeted because he prosecuted a number of sex offenders in Kamloops.

Caputo was elected MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo in 2021. The following year, Desmet began writing him again.

“This time it was in the context of him being a member of Parliament,” Crown prosecutor Chris Johnson said in court.

“He sent him numerous letters, again railing against the justice system and prosecution of sexual offenders, and stating that Caputo was, quote, ‘like a cheap hooker.’ Mr. Caputo finds this constant communication unsettling.”

Desmet, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2012 for publishing child pornography, has a history of advocating for the rights of sex offenders. He has in the past engaged in letter-writing campaigns targeting judges, other lawyers and reporters.

In 2015, Desmet was sentenced to three years of probation after showing up at a court-ordered sex offender counselling session with pamphlets titled “10 Myths About Sex Offenders.”

The 12-month protection order Desmet agreed to abide by on Thursday prohibits him from having any contact with Caputo or his family. He will also be barred from possessing weapons.