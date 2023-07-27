New houses, vehicles on shopping list for Kamloops woman after $35M lotto jackpot

A Kamloops woman who won a $35-million Lotto Max jackpot said she hopes to buy her loved ones new homes and cars.

Rhonda Malesku, who was born and raised in Kamloops, hit the jackpot this week, splitting a $70-million prize with another winner in Alberta.

She bought the winning ticket on a whim at Kamloops Walmart while shopping for beach towels.

Malesku said she won the draw on July 25 and headed straight to BCLC headquarters after she found out she won.

She said she has been playing for more than 40 years and cannot believe that she has actually won.

“I’m just absolutely blown away,” she said.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars.’ I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking.

“I was shouting so loud with excitement that the neighbours came out of their houses because they thought something was wrong.”

Malesku hopes to pay off her current home, and then design her dream house with her new money. She also plans to buy both her son and daughter places to live, as well as a brand new truck for her husband.

“I’ve always dreamed of being able to design my dream home and also set my family up so now I can do both,” Malesku said.

Malesku said she considers family the most important thing in her life, and hopes to buy a trailer to visit her loved ones on the East Coast.