Counselling, probation for man who flew into 'jealous rage' when ex received text

A man who smashed his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone in a “jealous rage” and then left her stranded on the side of a Kamloops road has been ordered by a judge to take relationship counselling.

Carlon Mazer, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of mischief.

Court heard Mazer and his ex were trying to patch things up in March of last year, when she travelled from Saskatchewan to visit him in Kamloops. While preparing to drive back to their hotel after a night out at the casino on March 13, 2022, Mazer became enraged when his ex received a message on her cellphone.

“He took her phone and smashed it against the window,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“Then he went outside of the vehicle and threw it across the road, took the keys and said to her, ‘You can walk back to the hotel.’”

Goulet said Mazer left the woman on the side of the road with no keys to drive her car back to their hotel. He then took a cab to the hotel, where he removed all the woman’s belongings from their room.

“She was essentially stranded at that point,” he said. “She had no keys, no clothes, nowhere to go and no phone to call for help.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said the couple was involved in a “toxic relationship.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Mazer to one year of probation with a condition requiring he take respectful relationship counselling.

“The circumstances of this case show a type of jealous rage that is wholly disproportionate and appalling,” she said.

“It’s not acceptable. She doesn’t belong to anyone. No one in a relationship belongs to anyone.”

Mazer was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution for damage he caused to the woman’s windshield when he smashed it with her phone.