Tk'emlups te Secwepemc aims for October opening date for new Swelaps Market

Photo: Castanet Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir provided an update on the band's grocery store, shown under construction behind her in this image, during a provincial press conference on Thursday.

Swelaps Market, a new grocery store owned and operated by Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, could see its first customers in October of this year.

The 22,000 square-foot grocery store is being constructed on a property in the southwest corner of the intersection at Highway 5 and Shuswap Road.

TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir provided an update on the market’s progress while speaking as part of a provincial government announcement related to Indigenous food security on Thursday.

“I'm very proud and very honoured to share with all of you that we're going to be looking mid-fall,” Casimir said, when asked about the grocery store opening date.

“I've last seen towards the end of October. So we're very excited about that.”

Casimir said Swelaps Market, which will operate as an independent grocer with a major supplier relationship, is part of TteS’ vision for food security and economic sustainability.

“It's going to be providing food in the market, it’s also going to be foods off the land. Everything from produce to meat, and looking at those opportunities,” she said.

According to TteS, the market will offer a full grocery selection, an in-house butcher, baker and deli, and ready-to-eat meals. The business is estimated to create 50 jobs in its first year, and 100 jobs by the fifth year of operation.

The name Swelaps is in reference to the big horn sheep which roam the area.