Police watchdog investigates weekend collision between motorcyclist, emergency vehicles

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident last weekend in which a motorcyclist sugared serious injuries after crashing into emergency vehicles parked along Highway 1.

The Independent Investigations Office said it is investigating a crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday near Holman Road on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The motorcyclist is believed to have collided with a parked police vehicle and a parked fire truck. The emergency vehicles were on scene at an unrelated call.

“The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” the IIO said in a statement.

“The IIO was notified of the incident the following day, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the collision, including the location of all vehicles prior to and during the collision.”

The IIO is B.C.'s arm's-length police watchdog agency. It is called to investigate every incident in which a person in B.C. suffers death or serious harm as a result of an interaction with police.

Anyone with information or video of the incident can call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.