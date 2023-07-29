Kamloops man gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepson's girlfriend

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who sexually assaulted his stepson’s girlfriend has been ordered to spend nine months on house arrest.

The 64-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to one count of sexual assault.

Court heard the man approached the young woman, who was staying at his family home, while she was smoking on a covered patio on July 10, 2022. He touched and kissed her breasts and forcibly touched her genitals.

“She relates that she was crying as this was happening and she felt a great deal of pain,” Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele said in court.

The man, who has no prior criminal record, admitted what he’d done the following day and blamed the young woman for how she had been dressed. Defence lawyer Dan McNamee said his client has reflected on that and now accepts full responsibility.

The man wrote a letter of apology for the court.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence order of two years less a day, the first nine months of which will be served under house arrest.

He will then be bound by a 12-month probation order.

The man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and to register as a sex offender for 20 years.