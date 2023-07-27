North and South Thompson basins remain at Level 4 drought for now, province says

Photo: BC Drought Information Portal Drought levels for the North and South Thompson basins remain unchanged this week, with the province upping the classification for the Salmon River basin to Level 5.

The level of drought remains unchanged for Kamloops-area river basins, with the province maintaining a Level 4 classification for the North and South Thompson regions.

Jonathan Boyd, hydrologist for the province’s River Forecast Centre, said during a news conference Thursday that two-thirds of the province are now at Level 4 or Level 5 drought.

Level 4 drought means adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely, where Level 5 indicates adverse impacts are almost certain, and residents can expect regulatory action and possible emergency response.

On Tuesday, the City of Kamloops announced its drought response plan, with new types of water restrictions identified for each level of drought.

“We’ve got some very extreme measures up here — things that we’ve never seen in the City of Kamloops,” said Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager.

At drought Level 5, residents can expect measures like bans on residential vehicle washing, boat washing and pressure washing, and further restrictions for outdoor irrigating.

Wightman anticipated the province will transition the region to drought level 5 in the near future.

While the North and South Thompson basins saw no changes this week, the province has increased the drought level for the Salmon River watershed near Salmon Arm. It now sits at drought Level 5.

Drought level classifications are updated each Thursday.

According to the province, warm weather and dry conditions are expected to continue through the rest of July and August.