Psychological assessment ordered after Kamloops man pleads guilty to incest charge

A young Kamloops man has been ordered to undergo a psychological assessment after pleading guilty to an incest charge.

The 22-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He pleaded guilty on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of incest.

Court heard the offence took place between Dec. 24, 2020, and Dec. 26, 2020, in Kamloops. Details of the offence have not yet been made public.

In court on Thursday, a judge ordered the man undergo a pre-sentence report with a psychological component.

Lawyers are expected to return to court on Sept. 25 to set a date for sentencing.