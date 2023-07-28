Mountie waiting as repeat thief walks out of London Drugs with $1,500 in stolen merchandise

Photo: Castanet

A repeat Kamloops thief who last month walked out of London Drugs and into the arms of a waiting Mountie while carrying nearly $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise has been sentenced to seven days time served.

Barry Michael Jesske, 40, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of theft under $5,000.

Court heard Jesske was spotted on June 19 acting suspiciously by an off-duty Kamloops RCMP constable inside London Drugs. The officer got in touch with his colleagues and an on-duty Mountie who happened to be parked outside the store working on an unrelated matter kept an eye out.

“Mr. Jesske is known to attend stores, take items and simply walk out with them,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“The officer in the parking lot waited outside the store and the off-duty member inside saw Mr. Jesske walk toward the front of the store, get in some sort of confrontation with a staff member and then walk out of the store.”

Goulet said the on-duty constable was waiting outside and arrested Jesske on the spot. He was found to have $1,479 worth of stolen items — batteries, toiletries, clothing and a Dr. Ho’s pain management system.

“It is a fairly brazen theft, or I suppose you could say unsophisticated,” he said.

Defence lawyer James Ross said Jesske is a drug addict and that’s what fuels his offending. He has 17 prior property-related convictions on his criminal record.

“He was using multiple substances and he committed these offences to support his substance use,” Ross said.

Jesske was apologetic in court and said he wants to stay clean.

“I do intend and plan to go to the Mustard Seed,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a time-served sentence of seven days and 12 months of probation, with a condition requiring Jesske to stay away from London Drugs.