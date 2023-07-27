Chamber backs $10.5M provincial program to help businesses targeted by vandals

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is backing a new $10.5-million provincial program that provides relief funds to small businesses that are affected by vandalism.

The province recently announced a new program called the Securing Small Business Rebate Program.

The program will allocate $10.5 million to provide grants for small businesses who need support with the cost of dealing with vandalism.

The program is set to cover incidents retroactive to the start of the year. Each business can apply for up to $2,000 for repairs and up to $1,000 for preventative measures.

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce said that it supports this program as it will directly help small businesses that feel the effects of vandalism acts and crime.

The Chamber said they have been administering a similar program since 2021.

“We applaud the province in taking action to support businesses in the aftermath of vandalism

incidents and welcome the Securing Small Business Rebate Program,” Kamloops chamber Executive Director Acacia Pangilinan said in a press release.

“We are especially pleased to see preventative measures included in this program. The Chamber understands the adverse impact that vandalism can have on the financial stability and emotional well-being of business owners and their employees.”