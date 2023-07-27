Mounties seek tips in search for Kamloops man reported missing

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been reported missing.

Stephen Thorne was reported missing on Wednesday, when he was last seen walking with a cane at the Lansdowne bus exchange at around 5:30 p.m. He was headed in the direction of London Drugs.

Thorne is 80 years old. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 135 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater and beige pants.

RCMP said Thorne may appear fearful or confused.

Anyone who may have information about Thorne's whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.