Crews report minimal fire behaviour on two Adams Lake blazes

Photo: BCWS The Bush Creek East Wildfire, which is currently burning 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and west of Adams Lake.

Cooler weather has resulted in minimal fire behaviour at two wildfires burning on either side of Adams Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Lower East Adams Lake blaze, burning east of the southern tip of the lake, is still listed at 2,000 hectares in size and has about 100 properties on evacuation alert.

BCWS officials are optimistic given recent weather. They said rain on Tuesday helped significantly.

This fire is difficult for ground crews to fight due to steep and dangerous terrain, so BCWS has focused on fighting the fire with aviation efforts. A Chinook and Kaman K-Max heavy-lift helicopters dumped water throughout the south and east section of the blaze on Wednesday and this will continue Thursday.

BCWS officials are also talking to Interfor about establishing a machine guard north of the fire.

The Bush Creek East fire, burning west of Adams Lake, is slightly more accessible for ground crews. There has been no change in size or fire behaviour since Wednesday, which is good news for firefighters.

The blaze currently has heavy equipment on it, as well as unit crews that are making progress along the northern flank. There is challenging terrain in the southeast which is restricting access to unit crews.

BCWS officials are planning for guard construction in areas where heavy equipment is ineffective.

Castanet Kamloops will update the story as more information becomes available.