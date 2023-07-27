BCWS crews get wildfire southeast of Barnhartvale under control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 3:13 p.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire discovered Thursday morning near Disdero Lake is now under control.

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.

Crews and aircraft are headed towards a new wildfire south of Monte Creek near Disdero Lake.

The spot-sized blaze was discovered Thursday morning and the BC Wildfire Service is sending crews and aircraft to gather more information about the fire.

The blaze is still out of control and the investigation of the cause is ongoing.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 10:24 a.m.

A small wildfire has been discovered south of Monte Creek near Disdero Lake.

The blaze was found at about 8 a.m. on Thursday and is currently categorized as out of control.

It is currently a spot-sized fire and the cause is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Castanet Kamloops will update this story if more becomes known.