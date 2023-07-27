Ross Moore Lake fire picks up, throws column of smoke into sky

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 4:38 p.m.

Increased fire activity on the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops is sending a column of smoke into the sky.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

“The area that is currently most active is within the existing fire perimeter,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a post on social media.

“The fire has not breached fire guards and there is no imminent threat to structures or travel corridors.”

The Ross Moore Lake blaze has been listed at 2,600 hectares since Monday, when it ballooned from 1,800 hectares.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:27 p.m.

As warmer temperatures return to the Kamloops area on Thursday, residents might see more smoke coming from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire — but that doesn’t necessarily mean the fire is growing, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in city limits.

Cooler temperatures have resulted in low fire behaviour at the Ross Moore Lake wildfire for the past few days, and the size estimate for the blaze remains unchanged as of Thursday afternoon.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said there hasn’t been any significant increase in fire behaviour.

“There is minimal increase, I would describe it, in a small area on the northwest portion of the fire, but it's mainly kind of in and around the perimeter where helicopters are working,” Tower said, adding he wouldn’t describe this behaviour as out-of-control growth.

“More just increased activity producing a bit more smoke that helicopters are working on, just so that our crews and heavy equipment can still stay working in that area,” he said.

“With warmer temperatures, and if we get any increased winds, still likely to see some more smoke, but it's not necessarily challenging the guards at this time.”

Tower said crews are still working to try and connect guard along some critical priority areas, including on the northern, and southeast flanks.

He said given current fire behaviour, the containment line will be complete in two or three days.

According to BCWS, a unit crew, two initial attack crews, heavy equipment, structure protection personnel and aerial resources are deployed to the fire on Thursday.

BCWS noted air tankers and helicopters have been actively working on the incident since the fire was detected on Friday, July 21.

On Thursday, crews are mopping up hotspots in the northeast and southeast corners, while danger tree assessment and falling is happening across all work sites and priority access roads to remove dangerous trees.

Tower said BCWS is also working to complete more accurate mapping of the fire track.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

No significant growth was reported Wednesday on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops as crews took advantage of cooler weather to make headway on guards.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

There appear to be no immediate plans to change any of those orders or alerts, despite consecutive days of reduced fire activity on the blaze.

“Fortunately we’ve seen the fire activity dip down,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency operations centre information officer Colton Davies told Castanet Kamloops.

“But no status changes at this point — we haven’t received any recommendations from the wildfire service to make any changes.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was mostly showing Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour on Wednesday, with some Rank 3 “in pockets of unburned fuel.” Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour is described as a smouldering ground fire or a low-vigour surface fire. Rank 3 is described as a moderately vigorous surface fire.

BC Wildfire Service officials do not expect the forecast weather to cause the fire to significantly flare back up.

After a couple cooler days, the weather is expected to begin to warm back up on Thursday, with a forecast high or 29 C and sun. Highs of 30 C and 32 C are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Crews worked on Wednesday to continue building a guard around the Ross Moore Lake blaze, which is expected to be complete in two days. Also on scene were structure protection specialists and crews conducting danger tree removal.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.