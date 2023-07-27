Mother Nature helps crews battling fire near Kamloops, but alerts and orders remain

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Ross Moore Lake fire, shown here on Saturday, is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

No significant growth was reported Wednesday on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops as crews took advantage of cooler weather to make headway on guards.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

There appear to be no immediate plans to change any of those orders or alerts, despite consecutive days of reduced fire activity on the blaze.

“Fortunately we’ve seen the fire activity dip down,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District emergency operations centre information officer Colton Davies told Castanet Kamloops.

“But no status changes at this point — we haven’t received any recommendations from the wildfire service to make any changes.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was mostly showing Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour on Wednesday, with some Rank 3 “in pockets of unburned fuel.” Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour is described as a smouldering ground fire or a low-vigour surface fire. Rank 3 is described as a moderately vigorous surface fire.

BC Wildfire Service officials do not expect the forecast weather to cause the fire to significantly flare back up.

After a couple cooler days, the weather is expected to begin to warm back up on Thursday, with a forecast high or 29 C and sun. Highs of 30 C and 32 C are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Crews worked on Wednesday to continue building a guard around the Ross Moore Lake blaze, which is expected to be complete in two days. Also on scene were structure protection specialists and crews conducting danger tree removal.

