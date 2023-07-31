Trend of nursing grads choosing RIH helping to bolster staffing, hospital boss says

Photo: Castanet

The head of Royal Inland Hospital says an increasing number of nursing graduates are choosing to work in Kamloops, which is helping the facility address its well-documented staffing woes.

Gerry Desilets, RIH’s interim executive director, told Castanet Kamloops the hospital is attracting more graduates than it used to.

“I think we have had a sense of we’re seeing more students that have taken positions since the spring, since they graduated,” he said.

“We are seeing more than just registered nurses. We are seeing licensed practical nurses, more care aides. There are still vacancies, but we’ve kind of supplemented with people that we can to make sure that patients are being supported.”

Desilets said improvements in staffing are one of a handful of factors boosting morale at RIH — the others being a return to a sense of post-restriction normalcy and the new Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower, which just celebrated the one-year anniversary of its opening.

“A lot of that makes a big impact on the overall feel,” he said. “I think the overall feel is just different.”

The new hires are helping, but issues remain. Desilets said the biggest area of concern for him is staffing registered nurses in critical care areas — RIH’s intensive care unit and emergency department.

“Often as new grads come in, they’re not quite ready for the specialty areas yet,” he said.

“So as they get more experienced, they’ll start moving into those areas, but our critical care areas are still struggling with staffing. We’re trying to actively recruit and bring people in.”

Desilets said RIH is using travel nurses and staff from other IH facilities to fill the gaps that remain.

“It’s certainly not a long-term solution, but something that does give us a bit of a buffer,” he said.

Staffing at RIH has been a problem in recent years. When the new tower opened last summer, IH said RIH had a staff vacancy level of 28 per cent.

Desilets previously told Castanet 53 of the 78 clinical positions that have been posted for jobs in the tower since it opened have been filled.