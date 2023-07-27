Kidnappers dragged, beat young woman over two-hour period, judge told

Photo: Castanet

A young Kamloops woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and her mother in 2021 tried unsuccessfully to surreptitiously record her captors with her cellphone, a judge has been told.

A trial got underway Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court for the two accused, a 47-year-old woman and a 32-year old man, neither of whom can be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Scruton said she expects to call nine witnesses over the course of the trial, including the complainant, who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

“I expect she will testify that on Nov. 24, 2021, she was forcefully removed from her father’s home, where she had been staying since breaking up with [the male accused],” she said.

“I expect you’ll hear from her that she was confined against her will in [his] vehicle for approximately two hours, over which time she was yelled at and threatened by both accused. I expect that [she] will testify that she tried to surreptitiously record what was happening on her phone, but her mother saw it and took the phone away from [her].”

Scruton said both accused assaulted the complainant throughout the ordeal, at times stopping and taking her out of the vehicle to beat her. She said the woman’s mother “held her” in the passenger seat, not allowing her to move.

“She fought back but then felt defeated, gave up and cried,” she said.

The first Crown witness called Wednesday was Linda Semke, who said she happened upon a man dragging a woman by the hair in the 200-block of Tranquille Road on the date of the alleged kidnapping.

“I heard some yelling coming from across the street where I had just been,” she said.

“When I looked back, I saw a man dragging a smaller female out of the alleyway. He was repeatedly hitting her, throwing her to the ground and dragging her toward a blue car.”

Both accused are facing charges of kidnapping and assault causing bodily harm. The complainant’s ex-boyfriend is facing an additional count of assault by choking.

The trial is scheduled to conclude this week but court has heard it might not finish in time.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate, who is representing the male accused, told court he might make applications to have the charges stayed based on abuse of process and delay. The abuse of process, he said, has to do with the fact that Crown failed to properly disclose a number of pieces of evidence, including dash cam videos from police vehicles.