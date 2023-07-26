Kamloops police say 60-year-old man reported missing has been found safe

Photo: RCMP Police are asking for help to located 60-year-old Mannie Stewart, who was last seen leaving a friend's place in Valleyview on Saturday.

UPDATE: Police say Stewart has been found.

Mounties are asking for help locating a 60-year-old Kamloops man reported missing on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, Mannie Stewart was last seen walking after leaving a friend’s home in Valleyview on Saturday.

Stewart was dressed in a similar manner to a photograph released by RCMP, wearing a western-style snap up shirt, denim jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

He is described as standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Stewart or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.