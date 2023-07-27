Proposed 98-home build touted as 'significant step' in redeveloping Tranquille corridor

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A new mixed-use build is proposed for 156 Tranquille Rd.

A six-storey mixed-use development with about 100 rental housing units is planned for a vacant North Shore property that was home to a car sales lot before being damaged by a fire.

The build, which will include one floor of commercial space and 98 units of housing, is proposed for 156 Tranquille Rd.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director, told council on Tuesday the build is a rental project with commercial space, which is needed in the community.

“This is a nice project to see, as you can see on the orthophoto [aerial photo], that's an old car lot. So this is a significant step up in redevelopment of that neighbourhood,” Kwiatkowski said.

“Very exciting to see this. It's close to amenities, the transit stop is 110 meters away. And there’s of course the whole commercial area that's fairly close by.”

The building proposal includes a mix of 45 studio suites, 33 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units. It also includes storage space for 101 bike stalls.

A report prepared for city council notes the building design has been assessed through a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design lens.

“The building includes balconies for each unit, many of which overlook Tranquille Road to help enliven the streetscape and ensure that all areas of the property and the surrounding streetscape are being passively monitored to create a sense of security and community,” the report said.

Kwiatkowski noted city staff are looking at having a CPTED principles applied on new builds in key areas to ensure they are constructed to be “as safe as possible.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of issuing a development permit for the project.