Community safety improvements, opportunities raised at Kamloops city-led discussion

Photo: Glacer Media / Dan Toulgoet

Supportive employment opportunities and increased provincial supports for treatment and recovery are needed to improve community safety, according to participants who attended a city-hosted meeting about the matter.

On Tuesday, Carmin Mazzotta, City of Kamloops social, housing and community development manager, provided council with an overview of discussions which happened on June 15, when more than 50 people from the Safe and Secure Kamloops engagement groups gathered for a facilitated discussion about community safety.

The Safe and Secure engagement groups include representatives from the city’s neighbourhood associations, the business sector, local social agencies and first responders.

“The intent of these meetings was twofold — one, to identify opportunities and actions to address community safety issues, and two, to identify areas where advocacy is needed to other levels of government for support and assistance in tackling those issues,” Mazzotta said.

He told council that participants said initiatives like joint Community Services Officer and outreach worker teams and other street-level response groups like the North Shore Business Improvement Association’s Clean Team were working well.

Block Watch programs have also been well received where they have been implemented — something that was also identified as a potential area of improvement.

“Where it's been implemented it's effective, but how can we work with the neighbourhood associations to grow that program more broadly?” Mazzotta said.

The Safe and Secure discussion group said low-barrier social infrastructure like shelters and supportive housing have been working well. However, there is a need for more integrated housing and health services and better — and earlier — communication with the public about social housing sites and health facilities.

Mazzotta said the group wanted to see expanded employment opportunities for vulnerable people, similar to ASK Wellness’ sharps recovery program and the Clean Team.

“What folks were talking about was maybe the next step — so engaging the business community,” he said.

“When we have housing sites, can they have training hubs in there to get folks back into the workforce?”

The group also identified a need to continue advocating for more detox, treatment and recovery options, housing with wraparound services, treatment and day spaces.

Participants also wanted to see advocacy for greater accountability around serious criminal offences, and increased communications about enforcement levelled against prolific offenders.

A political leadership meeting was held after the large discussion, where city council, TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, MP Frank Caputo and MLA Peter Milobar were appraised of the group’s findings.

Going forward, Mazzotta said findings will be used to "strengthen coordination of efforts and resources across sectors,” and will inform continued advocacy efforts on community safety issues to senior levels of government.

A report summarizing the community safety meetings can be found here.