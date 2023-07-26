Trucker caught on video making dangerous pass fired by company

Photo: John Keating / Facebook

Police say the driver of a transport truck caught on video making a dangerous pass on Highway 5 near Clearwater is no longer on the road.

The video in early April 2023 showed the truck passing on a double solid in an oncoming lane.

In an update Wednesday, BC Highway Patrol says they took the incident seriously and opened a full investigation with the cooperation of the company involved.

Police say the Edmonton-based driver was immediately fired when the company learned of the incident.

“Investigators located an address and requested the Edmonton Police Service serve a B.C. violation ticket behalf of BC Highway Patrol. While attempting to serve the violation ticket, EPS learned that the driver had left the country returning home as he was no longer working,” said a police news release.

“BC Highway Patrol would like to thank the company for their cooperation and rapid condemnation of the actions of their driver who jeopardized other road users with his reckless and dangerous actions.”

Charges under the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia have a one-year statute of limitations, so should the driver return to B.C. by April 2024, police will aim to lay charges.

“BC Highway Patrol takes these matters very seriously. If you see a commercial driver or any other driver driving dangerously, please contact your local police,” police said.