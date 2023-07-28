Kamloops council authorizes land trust to secure attainable housing opportunities

Photo: Castanet Construction on a multi-family building in Kamloops.

City council has put its unanimous support behind establishing the Kamloops Community Land Trust Foundation, a non-profit aimed at providing and preserving attainable housing in the Tournament Capital.

David Freeman, the city’s assistant development, engineering and sustainability director, said Tuesday the foundation’s purpose is to secure housing opportunities for low to moderate-income people, including seniors.

Freeman noted the non-profit won’t be affiliated with any social agencies, and won’t provide supportive housing.

“We will be able to develop mixed and single-use purpose housing, condos or fourplexes, and acquire, hold, lease and sell real estate,” he said.

“Receive donations, encourage research and education into community land trusts, and will promote and model innovative land use planning principles.”

In a news release issued after council’s vote, the City of Kamloops said the establishment of the land trust foundation is a key step toward addressing the city’s long-term housing needs.

“Land trusts take the land price out of the cost of development, reducing the end price of the home,” Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said in a statement.

“This model allows the land trust to prioritize the community’s long-term housing needs and work with community partners to fill the gaps.”

Freeman said work behind the establishment of this foundation began with the past council in 2018. In 2019, the city received a $95,000 grant to develop a guide for establishing a community land trust. Another grant has been received to help launch the foundation.

Council will be the sole member of the society, which allows for immediate incorporation, and will give direction on the land trust’s first activities, which may include transferring city land and providing city funds.

The initial society directors will be Kwiatkowski, Corporate Services Director David Hallinan, and city CAO David Trawin.

“In due course, community members who have expertise in development, housing and finance will be encouraged to serve as directors,” Freeman said.

Several councillors thanked staff for their work on the land trust foundation.

“I'm not going to stop smiling. I'm so glad we finally got to this point,” said Coun. Dale Bass, who then asked staff when land trusts will start to be created through the foundation.

“Municipal land matters are discussed in closed council, but you are aware of a derelict building sitting over the North Shore that we are soon to bring down,” Freeman said, in an apparent reference to the former Northbridge Hotel building.

“And that's a perfect example, with council support, of a project that would fit the nature of what community land trust is structured for.”

“You’re speaking hypothetically,” Bass said.

“Hypothetically speaking,” replied Freeman.

Coun. Nancy Bepple asked if any external groups have indicated if they want to help the community land trust foundation.

Freeman noted Lisa Helps, the premier’s housing solutions advisor, wants to support the non-profit and there is another group who wants to lend the trust money.

“Yes, we do have a lot of support,” he said.