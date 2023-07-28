Military, Coast Guard, U.S. aircraft at Kamloops Airport to help with wildfire fight

Photo: Twitter/@Daggerville A Canadian Armed Forces CH-146 Griffon helicopter seen at the Kamloops Airport on July 19.

Kamloops Airport is the temporary home to a half-dozen atypical aircraft that are helping with fire suppression efforts across the province.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Canadian Forces and the Canadian Coast Guard have contracted multiple aircraft to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Our firefighters are not just on the ground, but they're in the air. And so even when we bring these resources in, they become a critical part of our firefighting team,” said BCWS provincial information officer Mike McCulley.

These aircrafts include two CH-146 Griffons, a C-130 Hercules, a Twin Otter plane and two CL-415 super scoopers.

The CL-415 super scoopers were recently loaned to BCWS by the US Bureau of Land Management. Kamloops Airport recently had four scoopers, but two had to be sent back to their home base in Montana as their fire conditions worsen.

The super scoopers are specialized planes that will grab water from lakes and dump them across wildfires. They have been seen across the Thompson-Okanagan region for the past few weeks.

McCulley said these types of planes focus on priority fires or a new fires.

He also said that while many people may believe these planes can completely extinguish a fire, this is not the case.

“With any type of scooper or skimmer or water air tanker, it's important for people to really understand that they do not put fires out,” he said.

“All they're doing is cooling the fire down, slowing it down so that our ground troops can get in and do the good hard work of actually digging into the ground.”

The Canadian Armed Forces has loaned BCWS three aircraft — two CH-146 Griffons and a C-130 Hercules.

The C-130 Hercules is a large military plane that is mainly used for moving crews and equipment across the province.

The Hercules plane that is currently stationed in Kamloops was used this past week to transport fire crews from Brazil to Abbotsford and Chilliwack for their safety training.

The other two aircrafts loaned by the military are the CH-146 Griffons, which are large rotary wing aircrafts often used to transport people in and out of fire sites.

McCulley said the choppers will be used for fire operations intelligence, which is when command staff will fly to a scene to scope out what is happening with a fire.

The helicopters are also used to evacuate injured crew members off the fire line.

“While those helicopters are working on fire, at any time, they could be called to do a medical rescue or a medical extraction of an injured person off the line,” he said.

The Canadian Coast Guard has loaned one Twin Otter plane that is used to transport people around the province, but McCulley said it is used more strategically in comparison to the other aircrafts.

The Twin Otter is a dual-engine plane that assists in getting crews to fires quickly.

“It takes a huge pressure off of our crews,” he said. “There's a lot of fatigue involved with driving around the province all the time.”