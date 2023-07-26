Mother Nature helping firefighters battling blazes on either side of Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake.

UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

Recent cooler temperatures are helping reduce the intensity of two fires burning on either side of Adams Lake.

Heavy-lift helicopters are dumping buckets of water on the southern part of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire, where 100 properties have been on evacuation alert since last Thursday. The blaze is still burning in unsafe terrain where unit crews are unable to fight it from the ground.

Structure protection teams have also been brought in. These crews will help with the setup of a mass water delivery system, which is in addition to the sprinkler units already in place.

The fire is moving north, away from structures, and the recent cool weather has been helping the fire outlook, according to an update Wednesday afternoon from the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District.

The Shuswap Emergency Program, the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, Adams Lake Indian Band and representatives from the Adams Lake ferry held a community meeting Wednesday to discuss the Evacuation Alert with residents affected by the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:26 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is sending its largest helicopters to the Adams Lake area to bucket a 2,000-hectare wildfire that's had about 100 properties on evacuation alert for nearly a week.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire isn’t growing toward the south — where about 100 properties are on evacuation alert — and operations staff don’t anticipate that happening at this time.

“The plan going forward, just due to terrain issues and access is to have our largest helicopters, the heavies, bucketing on that south flank as much as possible to reduce the behaviour in that area — and that's the main operational objective,” Desrosiers said.

“Terrain, and topography are the major barriers to ground suppressant specifically at this point, but there are trigger points as well. So if a fire were to move into predetermined areas, additional suppression tactics would be utilized.”

The fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Chase.

Desrosiers said BC Wildfire Service is confident that aerial action will prevent the blaze from spreading any further to the south.

Evacuation alerts issued last week by the Adams Lake Indian Band, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Thompson-Nicola Regional District are still in effect.

Burning about eight kilometres to the west, the Bush Creek East wildfire is still estimated to be about 600 hectares in size.

Desrosiers said guard has been built around the north flank of this wildfire, with the southeast flank proving challenging for crews to access.

“In that area, we’re anticipating that we’ll be utilizing ground crews to establish guard as opposed to heavy equipment,” she said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.