BCWS sends its largest choppers to bucket 2,000-hectare blaze near Adams Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service is sending its largest helicopters to the Adams Lake area to bucket a 2,000-hectare wildfire that's had about 100 properties on evacuation alert for nearly a week.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire isn’t growing toward the south — where about 100 properties are on evacuation alert — and operations staff don’t anticipate that happening at this time.

“The plan going forward, just due to terrain issues and access is to have our largest helicopters, the heavies, bucketing on that south flank as much as possible to reduce the behaviour in that area — and that's the main operational objective,” Desrosiers said.

“Terrain, and topography are the major barriers to ground suppressant specifically at this point, but there are trigger points as well. So if a fire were to move into predetermined areas, additional suppression tactics would be utilized.”

The fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Chase.

Desrosiers said BC Wildfire Service is confident that aerial action will prevent the blaze from spreading any further to the south.

Evacuation alerts issued last week by the Adams Lake Indian Band, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Thompson-Nicola Regional District are still in effect.

Burning about eight kilometres to the west, the Bush Creek East wildfire is still estimated to be about 600 hectares in size.

Desrosiers said guard has been built around the north flank of this wildfire, with the southeast flank proving challenging for crews to access.

“In that area, we’re anticipating that we’ll be utilizing ground crews to establish guard as opposed to heavy equipment,” she said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.