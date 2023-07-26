Kamloops area may still experience smoky skies, Environment Canada says

Photo: Kristen Holliday Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire seen over a downtown Kamloops neighbourhood on Sunday, July 23.

A special air quality statement has been extended for the South Thompson region as active wildfires near Kamloops and Adams Lake continue to burn.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” said Environment Canada, which issued the weather alert on Wednesday morning.

An update is expected on Thursday.

Environment Canada has ended air quality statements for Shuswap, North Thompson and West Columbia regions.