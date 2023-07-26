Flair Airlines scraps Kamloops-Edmonton flights due to low demand

Photo: Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines has announced that its direct service between Kamloops and Edmonton is being axed due to low demand.

Flair and Kamloops Airport announced in May that the low-cost carrier would begin flying between the Tournament Capital and the City of Champions twice weekly.

The flights started on June 18 and the last one will depart Fulton Field on Sept. 6.

“Flair continuously reviews the performance of its routes," Flair said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops.

"The demand between other cities exceeds that of Kamloops and Edmonton, unfortunately, despite our expectations and effort.”