Lotto ticket purchased in Kamloops wins $35M jackpot, BCLC says

Photo: BCLC

Someone in the Tournament Capital is $35 million richer.

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Kamloops for Tuesday's draw matched a ticket in Alberta to split the $70 million jackpot for $35 million apiece.

BCLC said the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 for every $5 play.

Two more tickets in B.C. each won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million. Another one sold in the Shuswap will split a Maxmillions prize with a winner in Ontario, each receiving $500,000.

All winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their winnings. Once the prize is claimed, the winner’s name and the retail location where the ticket was bought will be announced.