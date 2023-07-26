'Extreme' water restrictions coming soon, City of Kamloops warns

Photo: Castanet

Using sprinklers and washing your car could soon be temporarily outlawed in the Tournament Capital in an effort to conserve water amid drought conditions.

A new plan with "extreme" measures aimed at conserving water is being rolled out in Kamloops, with a city manager noting the region is “right on the cusp” of hitting the province’s highest level of drought.

The North and South Thompson basins are currently classified at drought Level 4 — the second-highest level of drought. At drought level five, adverse impacts on communities and ecosystems are almost certain.

“We're right at the cusp right now,” Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

He said he believes the province may transition the region to drought Level 5 either this week or next.

Wightman said the drought response plan includes water conservation measures for each drought level, including two stages which will be considered at Level 5.

“We've got some very extreme measures up here — things that we've never seen in the City of Kamloops,” Wightman said.

“As you saw earlier, we've never seen the river levels that we've seen, and we've ever seen temperatures that we've seen. So the measures kind of correspond to the extremes that we're seeing this year.”

According to Wightman, at drought Level 4, the city has taken steps to reduce overall city irrigation by 25 per cent, and has boosted its communications around drought-related topics.

He said the city is working on releasing weekly updates on city-wide water use, which would include statistics to help residents see the impact of water-reduction measures they are taking.

Once the city hits drought Level 5, water restrictions will be considered in two stages.

In the first stage, outdoor irrigation will only be permitted through handheld spring-loaded nozzles.

Wightman noted the city first thought it would ban outdoor irrigation altogether, but concerns were raised about food security.

“We did hear some comments from councillors — Coun. [Kaite] Neustaeter in particular — about gardens and food security and backyards, and this handheld spring loaded nozzle does allow you to continue to do that.”

He said at a drought Level 5, the city will consider measures like banning residential vehicle washing, boat washing and pressure washing, and limiting city operations like dust suppression and testing and flushing of hydrants.

“That will also transition our community service officers from any education role to an enforcement role,” Wightman said.

He said the city uses about four times more water in the summer than in the winter, and it’s primarily driven by residential outdoor irrigation, which is why this is their first focus when it comes to water restrictions.

Wightman added the city is also working with larger industrial water users to see if there are things they can do to conserve water.

“Obviously not as visible as not seeing sprinklers running, but we do have a list of some of our top water users and we'll be communicating with them directly,” he said.