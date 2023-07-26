No significant growth reported on Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Sunday, July 23.

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour has been “pretty minimal” on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, with on-site personnel continuing to report cooler temperatures in the area.

The wildfire, still estimated to be 2,600 hectares in size, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A about 10 kilometres south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of Kamloops are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful within city limits.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said cooler temperatures are “definitely a good sign when it comes to fire behaviour.”

“Even with temperatures getting up to 30 C in town, they will still hover around 24 C, 25 C [on site] so it’s quite a bit cooler,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“As temperatures do increase, of course they will increase out on the fire as well, but we are using this time of reprieve to get in closer and really make good progress on the containment lines, primarily using heavy equipment at the moment.”

Desrosiers said crews haven’t seen significant growth — but there is still potential for growth to happen, as a guard hasn’t yet been established around the entire perimeter of the fire.

On Tuesday, BCWS said a combination of machine-built guards and roads surrounded about three quarters of the fire, with crews working to finish a wide perimeter before hemming the wildfire in with closer guards.

Desrosiers said the incident management team is working to get more resources into Kamloops to support fire suppression efforts in the complex, which includes Ross Moore Lake, the Bush Creek East and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires.

She said more than 20 pieces of heavy equipment have been assigned to the complex.

Helicopters will be bucketing over the Ross Moore Lake fire on Wednesday, along with support from air tankers and ground crews, including 11 structure protection personnel who were working Tuesday on Edith Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

Desrosiers said the air tankers have logged 8.5 hours actioning the wildfire on Sunday, and over 10 hours on Monday.

“We are expecting fire behaviour to remain pretty consistent throughout the day, but definitely potential for increased winds, temperatures increase in the afternoon,” Desrosier said.

“But no major weather concerns, no significant winds we are anticipating. We are expecting operations as normal today.”

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated as more information is known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

City firefighters patrolled the Ross Moore Lake wildfire along with BC Wildfire Service crews overnight, looking for embers and spot fires coming from the blaze, which BCWS says is now largely surrounded by guards.

The wildfire, estimated to be 2,600 hectares in size, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A about 10 kilometres south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of Kamloops are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful within city limits.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said Tuesday firefighters would return with a bush truck and water tender between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to patrol the evacuation zone.

Uzeloc said crews were “doing checks on people's property, looking for spot fires or ember casting that was happening from the fire, and trying to keep that in check so there wasn't going to be any extended growth.”

He noted cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Tuesday were favourable.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, it's moving in the right direction. And if we get two or three days of lower temperatures and no wind, or less wind, we can make some progress,” Uzeloc said.

An incident management team has assumed responsibility for the response to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, which was discovered on Friday afternoon and grew aggressively over the weekend. One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said crews assigned to the fire have been focused on building a guard around the blaze.

“There is guard around three quarters of it, in some way or another — whether that's machine guard or connecting into roads,” Tower said.

He said the goal is to complete a wide perimeter, and then hem in the wildfire with guards built closer and closer to the fire itself. He noted an area of focus has been on the west flank, where there are quite a lot of pine trees and other fire fuels.

“That'll be their focus in terms of getting guards in where they can. And that will just be the same thing going forward, everyday pretty much just get guards in closer and closer,” Tower said.

“Then as we get more resources in terms of wildland firefighters, they'll start to work off those guards. And can do direct attack where able, or a combination of that and also indirect in terms of just trying to steer it towards roads.”

There is one unit crew, two initial attack crews, heavy equipment, structure protection personnel and aerial resources assigned to the wildfire.

BCWS said at this time, there is no imminent threat to the City of Kamloops or major transportation corridors in the area.

