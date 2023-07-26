KFR crews, trucks help BCWS patrol wildfire evacuation zone south of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on Sunday, July 23.

City firefighters patrolled the Ross Moore Lake wildfire along with BC Wildfire Service crews overnight, looking for embers and spot fires coming from the blaze, which BCWS says is now largely surrounded by guards.

The wildfire, estimated to be 2,600 hectares in size, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A about 10 kilometres south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of Kamloops are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful within city limits.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said Tuesday firefighters would return with a bush truck and water tender between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to patrol the evacuation zone.

Uzeloc said crews were “doing checks on people's property, looking for spot fires or ember casting that was happening from the fire, and trying to keep that in check so there wasn't going to be any extended growth.”

He noted cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Tuesday were favourable.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, it's moving in the right direction. And if we get two or three days of lower temperatures and no wind, or less wind, we can make some progress,” Uzeloc said.

An incident management team has assumed responsibility for the response to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, which was discovered on Friday afternoon and grew aggressively over the weekend. One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said crews assigned to the fire have been focused on building a guard around the blaze.

“There is guard around three quarters of it, in some way or another — whether that's machine guard or connecting into roads,” Tower said.

He said the goal is to complete a wide perimeter, and then hem in the wildfire with guards built closer and closer to the fire itself. He noted an area of focus has been on the west flank, where there are quite a lot of pine trees and other fire fuels.

“That'll be their focus in terms of getting guards in where they can. And that will just be the same thing going forward, everyday pretty much just get guards in closer and closer,” Tower said.

“Then as we get more resources in terms of wildland firefighters, they'll start to work off those guards. And can do direct attack where able, or a combination of that and also indirect in terms of just trying to steer it towards roads.”

There is one unit crew, two initial attack crews, heavy equipment, structure protection personnel and aerial resources assigned to the wildfire.

BCWS said at this time, there is no imminent threat to the City of Kamloops or major transportation corridors in the area.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake wildfire. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is known.