Kamloops sex offender sent back to prison after parole officer finds 'explicit' text messages

A Kamloops sex offender who was caught with disturbing images and videos of infants, toddlers and pre-teens being actively sexually assaulted is back behind bars after his parole officer found pornographic text messages on his cellphone.

But Nicholas Aaron Mihalech will soon be free again, with his statutory release slated to kick in later this month.

The 27-year-old was sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and breach of probation.

Mihalech became the subject of a police investigation late in 2018, after a photo he shared on a social media app was flagged as potential child pornography and sent to police.

That led to a search warrant, which was executed at Mihalech’s Kamloops home on May 18, 2019. Mounties seized 15 devices including cellphones, computers and thumb drives, later finding approximately 1,000 photos and videos — hundreds of which were determined to be child pornography.

Disturbing descriptions of some of the files were read in court. The children pictured ranged from infants to pre-teens and many were photographed or videotaped while being actively sexually assaulted.

Court heard Mihalech’s high-functioning autism plays a role in his inability to comprehend the seriousness of his offending.

He had a previous conviction from 2016 for sexual touching and sexual assault, both stemming from a “coerced” relationship he had as a youth with a 13-year-old girl. He was still on probation at the time of his arrest in 2019 with a condition barring him from possessing any pornography.

Mihalech was released on day parole last October. In March, the Parole Board of Canada imposed special conditions after Mihalech twice violated the conditions of his release.

On April 28, Mihalech’s parole officer was looking through his cellphone when he found text messages described by the PBC as sexually explicit and pornographic depictions of high school students.

He was arrested the same day. A subsequent search of his room at the half-way house in which he was living turned up a gaming device that can access the internet — another violation of his parole conditions.

The parole officer later found a message on Mihalech's phone in which he was extolling the virtues of incest.

According to a PBC decision made public on Tuesday, Mihalech admitted that he saved the pornographic messages on his phone so he could go back to them, which he said he did about three times a week.

“Importantly, from a risk-mitigation standpoint, you told the board you still have more work to do in managing your deviant sexual thoughts and that coming back to the institution has been a ‘wake-up’ call for you,” the decision reads.

The board revoked Mihalech’s day parole and imposed special conditions on his statutory release, under which all federal offenders are released to serve the final third of their sentence under supervision in the community.

The special conditions will bar Mihalech from contacting the person with whom he was sexting and prohibit him from possessing more than one cellphone. He will also be barred from possessing or accessing pornography and required to stay away from children or any place they might gather — schools, parks, playgrounds, pools and recreation centres — unless accompanied by an adult approved of by his parole officer.

Mihalech is expected to be released statutorily in the coming days. His sentence will expire in May of next year.