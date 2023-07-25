Collision slows traffic on Columbia Street through downtown

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street.

A collision is impacting traffic in a busy intersection in downtown Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded to the collision, which closed most of the intersection. Some northbound traffic is still getting through on Sixth Avenue and one lane was moving eastbound on Columbia Street.

There is no word yet on any injuries.