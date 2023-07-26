Two of four Kamloops-based super scoopers head back to Montana as U.S. fire season heats up

Photo: Robin Stoddard Two De Havilland CL-415EAF super scoopers working a fire on July 19 near Kelowna.

Two of four Kamloops-based super scoopers on loan to the BC Wildfire Service are headed home to Montana after spending two weeks dumping water on blazes around the province.

BCWS officials reached out to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to contract the De Havilland CL-415EAF super scoopers.

The specialized planes are used to scoop water out of a lake or body of water, then disperse it over a wildfire. They also inject a foam into water while in flight which helps suffocate the flames.

Two of the planes first came to the Kamloops airport on July 10, and the last two arrived on July 16.

"[The U.S. was] having a bit of a quieter fire season," BCWS provincial information officer Mike McCulley told Castanet.

"We always are reaching out to our international partners to see what resources we need and what they can spare — and they were gracious enough to lend us four scoopers for a duration."

The BLM sent the aircraft from Montana, but as wildfire season in the U.S. worsens, two of the planes were called to return home.

"Now that things are starting to dry out south of the border, their fire activity has the potential to increase," McCulley said.

"Those resources will start going back to the U.S."

Two of the four super scoopers will remain at the Kamloops Airport and will respond to fires across the province until the BLM requests their return.

— with files from Colin Dacre