Barriere wins $15,000 for being B.C.’s most active community

Photo: Wikipedia

Barriere has been awarded the title of B.C.’s most active community and $15,000 after residents tracked over 3 million minutes of physical activity.

The award was given out by ParticipACTION, which hosts an annual community challenge across Canada in an effort to encourage people to engage in sports and physical activity.

According to ParticipACTION, more than 550,000 people participated this year, representing over 1,600 communities. Participants tracked over 390 million minutes of physical activity in the month of June.

During the month of June 23, local organizations and businesses joined the challenge, as well as over 300 community members, which is around 20 per cent of Barriere’s population.

The community also organized activities within the Simpcw First Nation (Chu Chua) community.

They also made an effort to create accessible opportunities for seniors and low-income families, holding free exercise classes as well as a walking program, group hiking, bike tours and chair yoga.