Struggling NorthPaws looking for success in series against HarbourCats

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night as they welcome the Victoria HarbourCats to McArthur Island for the start of a three-game series.

The ‘Paws (9-32 overall, 2-12 second half) are losers of four straight, coming off a home series against the Bellingham Bells (26-15,6-8) that was cut short by wildfire smoke.

The Bells beat the NorthPaws 3-0 on Friday and 11-9 on Saturday before Sunday’s game was scrubbed due to smoke from the nearby Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

The HarbourCats (29-13, 10-5) have dropped two straight heading into Tuesday’s series opener.

Kamloops is dead last in the West Coast League standings.

The series against Victoria will run thorough Thursday. First pitch each night is 6:35 p.m. at Norbrock Stadium.