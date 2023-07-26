Interior Savings hosts drive-in movie night for autism therapy centre

Photo: Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism

A moon-lit movie is coming to Kamloops next month to support a therapy centre dedicated to helping those with autism.

Interior Savings and Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism are hosting a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on a giant inflatable screen on Aug. 24.

The event is part of the Moonlight Movie tour, and all the proceeds at this stop will be donated to the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.

The Kamloops stop is one of nine taking place in the B.C. Interior. Each stop will donate the proceeds to a different charity.

“Since 2010 the tour has raised over $200,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs,” said Brian Harris, CEO of Interior Savings.

The event is family friendly and the organizers recommend attending early in order to get a good spot.

While the event is free, donations are recommended at either $3 per person or $10 per family.

There will also be pre-show activities and a concessions stand with drinks and snacks. Organizers say to bring cash for admissions and the concession stand.

“We’re delighted to partner with Interior Savings and to be a part of the Moonlight Movie Tour," said Wanda Eddy, executive director of the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism Society.

"Proceeds from this event will help to provide the children and youth that attend the Centre the intensive therapeutic programming they require, such as life skills, music therapy and speech language therapy."

The gates for the event will open at 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Chris Rose website and the Interior Savings website.