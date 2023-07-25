Police watchdog probes Sunday highway crash that killed three near Logan Lake

Photo: Glacier Media

A collision that killed three people Sunday on Highway 97D outside Logan Lake is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

Three people died in the crash, which took place late Sunday morning about five kilometres east of Logan Lake.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog agency, said it’s been called in to investigate because one of the drivers involved the crash was the subject of a call to Merritt Mounties hours earlier.

According to the IIO, police said they were called just before 6:30 a.m. by staff at the Best Western hotel in Merritt about a guest damaging a room. They wanted help removing him from the hotel.

“The man was reportedly co-operative, collected his belongings and departed at about 10 a.m. after speaking to police,” the IIO said Tuesday in a statement.

The two-vehicle collision was reported to police at about 11:30 a.m. The man died, as did a man and woman in the other vehicle.

“The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the collision occurred,” the agency’s statement said.

“Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.”

The IIO is called to investigate any incident in which a person in B.C. dies or is seriously injured as a result of an interaction with police.

Anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident can contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.