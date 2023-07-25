Councillor's legal response accuses mayor of 'yelling, belittling, name-calling'

Photo: Castanet Coun. Katie Neustaeter addressed reporters in March, giving a joint statement in reaction to the mayor's changes to committees. Neustaeter is now being sued by the mayor for defamation, in part because of that statement.

A Kamloops councillor being sued by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson for defamation has filed her response, saying the mayor has violated boundaries of several council members by repeatedly discussing family members and disclosing private information.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed his notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court on June 12.

He alleged statements made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter throughout the year — including in emails sent to council and in the public statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors after the mayor made unilateral committee changes — have had damaging effects on him.

In her response, filed on Monday, Neustaeter denied Hamer-Jackson’s allegations of defamation and outlined what she says are “boundary violations and disruptive behaviour” relating to city staff and council.

“The plaintiff [Hamer-Jackson] has repeatedly made statements relating to family members of city councillors, inappropriately sought information about city staff, and shared information about and with family members of city councillors, including the defendant, with city council and staff,” Neustaeter’s response reads.

In the response, Neustaeter said shortly after the election last October, she learned Hamer-Jackson had called her father, former MLA Kevin Krueger, requesting to meet with him.

(In Hamer-Jackson’s notice of civil claim, he alleges Krueger initially contacted him to meet.)

Neustaeter said Hamer-Jackson met with her and made “unsolicited personal comments” about Krueger, after which she asked the mayor to stop discussing her father. However, she said Hamer-Jackson continually brought up Krueger in the months following this conversation, despite her repeated requests that he stop.

She said at one point, the mayor said he “‘set up a meeting with your dad and I know a lot of stuff about your family.’”

Neustaeter alleges Hamer-Jackson talked with Krueger about staffing issues the mayor perceived were happening at city hall, asked him to secure Neustaeter’s help to have a staff member dismissed, and revealed information that originated from a closed council meeting.

In addition, Neustaeter said Hamer-Jackson has talked about other councillors’ family members, implying conflicts of interest.

She alleges Hamer-Jackson discussed another councillor’s son, who was a city employee, and “suggested impropriety in relation to the son’s employment and sought to interfere with his employment.”

Hamer-Jackson’s notice of claim identifies emails Neustaeter sent to council, in which she asks the mayor to stop involving councillors’ family members in his dealings or discussions. Hamer-Jackson alleged these emails were false allegations intended to diminish his reputation.

In her response, Neustaeter denied any wrongdoing.

Neustaeter’s response said along with divulging confidential information from closed council meetings, Hamer-Jackson has attempted to put political allies in staff positions, and refused to support hiring city staff who were not his political allies.

(In March, Castanet Kamloops learned Hamer-Jackson tried to have Deb Newby, a supporter who worked on his campaign, hired to share chief administrative officer duties with CAO David Trawin.)

Neustaeter said Hamer-Jackson has withheld information provided by senior levels of government from the rest of council and has engaged in disrespectful conduct towards councillors and staff, including “yelling, belittling and name calling.”

In her response, Neustaeter said the statement she read aloud on behalf of council in March represents fair comment on a matter of public interest, noting Hamer-Jackson’s changes to committee structures “negatively impacted the ability of city council to serve its constituents.”

“The plaintiff’s conduct towards city councillors was disruptive, and city councillors had unanimous concerns about the plaintiff’s disruptive behaviour,” the response said.

Neustaeter’s response also notes allegations put forward by Hamer-Jackson and his lawyer, David McMillan, who have said the phrase “violation of personal or professional boundaries” used in the March 17 statement could lead people to infer sexual misconduct.

Neustaeter said these words “in their plain and ordinary meaning or by innuendo or inference have, or are capable, of having the defamatory meanings pleaded by the plaintiff, and pleads and relies on the entire March 17 statement.”

None of the allegations laid on in Hamer-Jackson’s notice of civil claim or Neustaeter’s response have been proven in court.