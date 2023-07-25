Ground crews headed back to wildfire burning west of Adams Lake

Photo: BCWS

Ground crews are en route to a wildfire burning west of Adams Lake that has a dozen properties north of Sun Peaks on evacuation alert.

The Bush Creek East fire is estimated at 600 hectares and is burning about 11 kilometres north of Sun Peaks.

BC Wildfire Service officials are sending ground crews to the blaze on Tuesday morning and expect to have a fire behaviour update around 10 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, meanwhile, covers an estimated 2,000 hectares on the east side of Adams Lake. About 100 properties are on evacuation alert and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District on Monday said a structure protection unit was set up in the area.

The steep and difficult terrain on the Lower East Adams Lake fire is unsafe for BCWS ground crews, so the fire is receiving a modified response — meaning it's being monitored by aircraft and actioned as needed from above.

An incident management team is assuming control Tuesday of the two Adams Lake fires and the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops.

