BCWS officials get bird's eye view of difficult terrain on Adams Lake blaze

UPDATE: 5:07 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials took to the sky Tuesday to get a bird's eye view of two blazes burning on either side of Adams Lake.

An incident management team spokesperson said the aerial survey was being conducted to understand how to best tackle the difficult terrain on the 2,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire, which is burning 20 kilometres north of Chase.

The fire is burning an area that does not have vehicle access, so crews are looking at gathering more helicopters to battle the blaze.

An American unit crew is currently on site at the 600-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, burning 11 kilometres north of Sun Peaks, where the terrain is much easier to navigate.

The spokesperson said residents will notice an increase in BCWS resources responding to the fire within the next couple of days.

Both blazes were taken over on Tuesday by a BCWS incident management team that has also assumed control of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m.

Cooler conditions and high humidity have lessened fire activity in both the Lower East Adams Lake fire and the Bush Creek East fire, which are burning on either side of Adams Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Kamloops the recent cool weather on Monday night and Tuesday has calmed the fire down.

While crews are still unable to respond to the Lower East Adams Lake fire due to difficult terrain, BCWS has been monitoring the fire.

BCWS information officer Noelle Kekula said crews are reporting minimal fire behaviour at both blazes.

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

Ground crews are en route to a wildfire burning west of Adams Lake that has a dozen properties north of Sun Peaks on evacuation alert.

The Bush Creek East fire is estimated at 600 hectares and is burning about 11 kilometres north of Sun Peaks.

BC Wildfire Service officials are sending ground crews to the blaze on Tuesday morning and expect to have a fire behaviour update around 10 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, meanwhile, covers an estimated 2,000 hectares on the east side of Adams Lake. About 100 properties are on evacuation alert and the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District on Monday said a structure protection unit was set up in the area.

The steep and difficult terrain on the Lower East Adams Lake fire is unsafe for BCWS ground crews, so the fire is receiving a modified response — meaning it's being monitored by aircraft and actioned as needed from above.

An incident management team is assuming control Tuesday of the two Adams Lake fires and the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops.

