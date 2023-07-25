Strong winds could present challenges on Ross Moore Lake fire, even with cooler weather

Photo: Castanet The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 2:11 P.M.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District director who represents most of the property owners impacted by evacuation alerts and orders due to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops says he’s still concerned about the wind, despite more favourable conditions so far on Tuesday.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Fire activity has been reduced on Tuesday, according to the BC Wildfire Service, due to overnight rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Michael Grenier, TNRD director for Electoral Area J, told Castanet Kamloops he’s happy to hear fire behaviour appears to be down on Tuesday, but said that could change quickly.

“The big concern that people have is the sort of haphazard nature of the winds in that area,” he said.

“They can blow strongly to the northeast, which has been the predominant direction, but they can shift pretty dramatically and pretty quickly in other directions.”

Grenier said the conditions present unique challenges for BCWS crews.

“From everything I’ve been told, it makes firefighting and fire forecasting a bit of an art,” he said.

UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Rain and high humidity over the past 24 hours have caused fire behaviour on the Ross Moore Lake blaze to lessen, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Rain and high humidity is aiding firefighters, BCWS fire information officer Noelle Kekula told Castanet Kamloops, and crews are taking advantage of the cooler weather.

"We're seeing minimal fire behaviour right now," she said.

"We're making some great progress on the containment lines. So we're just taking advantage of the weather that we've got."

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.

Residents who stayed behind in the evacuation zone of the Ross Moore Lake Wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops are reporting calm and wet conditions on Tuesday morning.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Doug Haughton, who ranches in the evacuation zone and also serves as Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for Electoral Area L, said he spoke Tuesday morning to a neighbour who stayed behind in the evacuation zone.

“She says it’s a lot calmer up there and they got about two millimetres of rain, which will help,” he said.

Haughton said the winds in the area have picked up somewhat later in the morning.

“But it’s a lot cooler, and it was a cooler night, too,” he said. “So that will help the fire situation.”

Haughton was last in the evacuation zone on Monday, when he told Castanet high winds were blowing embers onto his ranch and causing spot fires.

He was critical of the lack of air support on the fire over the weekend, but credited the BC Wildfire for attacking the blaze from the sky on Monday.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 10:21 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews will resume work Tuesday using heavy machinery to build guards around a 2,600-hectare blaze burning south of Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

According to the BCWS, crews on site overnight observed Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour — meaning a smouldering ground fire with some open flame and a slow rate of spread.

Air tankers and helicopters are also expected to fight the blaze from above on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m.

A rainstorm Monday night combined with higher humidity and cooler temperatures will likely help firefighters battling a 2,600-hectare blaze burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has more than 340 properties south of Kamloops under evacuation order and more than 100 more on alert, including a handful within city limits.

It is burning an estimated 9.7 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet Kamloops she won't have an update on the blaze until crews arrive on site and make an assessment. She said BCWS will have ground crews and an incident management team responding to the fire on Tuesday.

Bibeau said Monday night’s rain and humidity could give crews an advantage.

“With the cooler temperatures that we saw overnight, you get a rise in that relative humidity, which helps with our overnight recoveries," she said. "So that can help to lessen the fire behaviour."

Bibeau said firefighters are expecrted to be on site by about 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Officials are keeping an eye on the wind Tuesday as the 2,600-hectare Ross Moore Lake wildfire continues to burn 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

“The cooling trend and the humidity helps,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops on Monday night.

“So right now, it’s just really the wind that we’re watching for because that’s what causes that thing to move and go in different directions — so that’s what we’re keeping an eye on. It's kind of an unknown right now.”

Hildebrand said officials have been receiving updates on the forecast each time they are briefed by the BC Wildfire Service.

Monday was a calmer day on the fire, which was discovered on Friday afternoon east of Lac Le Jeune and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

BCWS crews worked alongside heavy equipment operators Monday to build guards around the fire.

The blaze grew significantly over the weekend, fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. Winds have pushed the fire northeast toward Kamloops, but it has also seen growth in the southeast, toward Stump Lake, and in the west, toward Lac Le Jeune.

One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.

One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.