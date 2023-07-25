Rain, cooler weather helping crews fighting 2,600-hectare Ross Moore Lake fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m.

A rainstorm Monday night combined with higher humidity and cooler temperatures will likely help firefighters battling a 2,600-hectare blaze burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has more than 340 properties south of Kamloops under evacuation order and more than 100 more on alert, including a handful within city limits.

It is burning an estimated 9.7 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet Kamloops she won't have an update on the blaze until crews arrive on site and make an assessment. She said BCWS will have ground crews and an incident management team responding to the fire on Tuesday.

Bibeau said Monday night’s rain and humidity could give crews an advantage.

“With the cooler temperatures that we saw overnight, you get a rise in that relative humidity, which helps with our overnight recoveries," she said. "So that can help to lessen the fire behaviour."

Bibeau said firefighters are expecrted to be on site by about 10 a.m.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Officials are keeping an eye on the wind Tuesday as the 2,600-hectare Ross Moore Lake wildfire continues to burn 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

“The cooling trend and the humidity helps,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops on Monday night.

“So right now, it’s just really the wind that we’re watching for because that’s what causes that thing to move and go in different directions — so that’s what we’re keeping an eye on. It's kind of an unknown right now.”

Hildebrand said officials have been receiving updates on the forecast each time they are briefed by the BC Wildfire Service.

Monday was a calmer day on the fire, which was discovered on Friday afternoon east of Lac Le Jeune and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

BCWS crews worked alongside heavy equipment operators Monday to build guards around the fire.

The blaze grew significantly over the weekend, fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. Winds have pushed the fire northeast toward Kamloops, but it has also seen growth in the southeast, toward Stump Lake, and in the west, toward Lac Le Jeune.

One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.

