BCWS crews report low fire activity on Ross Moore Lake blaze

Photo: Castanet The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 4:29 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials who assessed the Ross Moore Lake wildfire from above on Tuesday report low fire activity on the 2,600-hectare blaze burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

A new BCWS incident management team took over operations on the blaze on Tuesday. Officials flew over the fire in a helicopter to take a close look at how it's behaving.

The incident management team's spokesperson told Castanet Kamloops there has been no significant growth or movement over the last 24 hours and fire activity has decreased.

The team is looking at deploying more resources onto the fire. A unit crew of 24 firefighters and two initial attack crews are on scene Tuesday afternoon, and they hope to get more heavy machinery on site in the next couple of days.

The incident management team is also looking at adding additional unit crews to bolster firefighting efforts.

The incident management team is responsible for the Ross Moore Lake fire as well as the two fires burning on either side of Adams Lake — the Bush Creek East fire and the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

UPDATE: 3:47 p.m.

The Tournament Capital’s fire chief says city firefighters will be deployed again Tuesday night to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire, looking for spot fires and ember casting near impacted properties.

Chief Ken Uzeloc appeared before council during its Tuesday meeting along with Greg Wightman, the city’s emergency operations centre director, to provide an update on the 2,600-hectare wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of city limits, between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Uzeloc said a Kamloops Fire Rescue bush truck and water tender have been deployed over the past couple of nights to assist BC Wildfire Service crews in their efforts to fight the fire, noting firefighters would be heading on-site again Tuesday night.

“Those were deployed down for night operations from 1900 [hours] to 0700 to drive the perimeter of the order and evacuation areas, doing checks on people's properties, looking for spot fires or ember casting that was happening from the fire and trying to keep that in check so there wasn't going to be any extended growth,” Uzeloc said.

“If there was, we would notify BC Wildfire and they would try to tackle it with their resources.”

Uzeloc said along with EOC staff, KFR has started to plan “very far” ahead to be prepared in case the fire does progress further north to the city.

“Pre-planning which reservoirs we could draw water from, which hydrants are from what reservoir, how quickly the reservoirs fill back up, how far we can draw them out so that ourselves and BC Wildfire can have a plan of how much water can we flow,” Uzeloc said.

The City of Kamloops has issued an evacuation alert for about 47 properties in Knutsford, with about 105 people impacted.

Wightman told council there was no indication yet from BC Wildfire Service that this alert can be relaxed.

Uzeloc said KFR sent crews into the area impacted by this evacuation alert to undergo tactical assessments, planning where trucks and sprinkler systems might be placed to protect structures should they be needed.

Wightman said the Kamloops community should be at a “heightened sense of alert” due to this year's severe wildfire season.

“Whether you're on evacuation alert right now or not, we're in wildfire season,” he said. “So go over what you would do with your family.”

Uzeloc encouraged residents to look at applying FireSmart principles to their home, and to ensure they have a plan in place should they need to be placed on an evacuation alert or order.

He said if people own livestock and are put on evacuation alert, they should consider “getting ahead of the game” and moving animals out of the area ahead of time, so if an order comes, they are best prepared to leave.

He also noted some residents have purchased sprinkler systems for their homes, and advised that homeowners shouldn’t be turning them on and leaving them on their roof if they need to evacuate.

“That's drawing the water system that we need, and the water we need. So we would advise you not to do that,” he said.

“If needed, between BCWS and the resources that would be brought in, we will be setting up sprinklers where they're appropriate to do and to use if needed. We don't want citizens doing that on the rooftops ahead of any direction.”

UPDATE: 2:11 p.m.

A Thompson-Nicola Regional District director who represents most of the property owners impacted by evacuation alerts and orders due to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops says he’s still concerned about the wind, despite more favourable conditions so far on Tuesday.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Fire activity has been reduced on Tuesday, according to the BC Wildfire Service, due to overnight rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Michael Grenier, TNRD director for Electoral Area J, told Castanet Kamloops he’s happy to hear fire behaviour appears to be down on Tuesday, but said that could change quickly.

“The big concern that people have is the sort of haphazard nature of the winds in that area,” he said.

“They can blow strongly to the northeast, which has been the predominant direction, but they can shift pretty dramatically and pretty quickly in other directions.”

Grenier said the conditions present unique challenges for BCWS crews.

“From everything I’ve been told, it makes firefighting and fire forecasting a bit of an art,” he said.

UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Rain and high humidity over the past 24 hours have caused fire behaviour on the Ross Moore Lake blaze to lessen, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Rain and high humidity is aiding firefighters, BCWS fire information officer Noelle Kekula told Castanet Kamloops, and crews are taking advantage of the cooler weather.

"We're seeing minimal fire behaviour right now," she said.

"We're making some great progress on the containment lines. So we're just taking advantage of the weather that we've got."

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.

Residents who stayed behind in the evacuation zone of the Ross Moore Lake Wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops are reporting calm and wet conditions on Tuesday morning.

The 2,600-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

Doug Haughton, who ranches in the evacuation zone and also serves as Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for Electoral Area L, said he spoke Tuesday morning to a neighbour who stayed behind in the evacuation zone.

“She says it’s a lot calmer up there and they got about two millimetres of rain, which will help,” he said.

Haughton said the winds in the area have picked up somewhat later in the morning.

“But it’s a lot cooler, and it was a cooler night, too,” he said. “So that will help the fire situation.”

Haughton was last in the evacuation zone on Monday, when he told Castanet high winds were blowing embers onto his ranch and causing spot fires.

He was critical of the lack of air support on the fire over the weekend, but credited the BC Wildfire for attacking the blaze from the sky on Monday.

UPDATE: 10:21 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews will resume work Tuesday using heavy machinery to build guards around a 2,600-hectare blaze burning south of Kamloops.

The Ross Moore Lake fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

According to the BCWS, crews on site overnight observed Rank 1 and Rank 2 fire behaviour — meaning a smouldering ground fire with some open flame and a slow rate of spread.

Air tankers and helicopters are also expected to fight the blaze from above on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m.

A rainstorm Monday night combined with higher humidity and cooler temperatures will likely help firefighters battling a 2,600-hectare blaze burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has more than 340 properties south of Kamloops under evacuation order and more than 100 more on alert, including a handful within city limits.

It is burning an estimated 9.7 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet Kamloops she won't have an update on the blaze until crews arrive on site and make an assessment. She said BCWS will have ground crews and an incident management team responding to the fire on Tuesday.

Bibeau said Monday night’s rain and humidity could give crews an advantage.

“With the cooler temperatures that we saw overnight, you get a rise in that relative humidity, which helps with our overnight recoveries," she said. "So that can help to lessen the fire behaviour."

Bibeau said firefighters are expecrted to be on site by about 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Officials are keeping an eye on the wind Tuesday as the 2,600-hectare Ross Moore Lake wildfire continues to burn 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, south of Aberdeen. More than 340 properties south of the city are under evacuation order and more than 100 others are on alert, including a handful in the city.

“The cooling trend and the humidity helps,” Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO Scott Hildebrand told Castanet Kamloops on Monday night.

“So right now, it’s just really the wind that we’re watching for because that’s what causes that thing to move and go in different directions — so that’s what we’re keeping an eye on. It's kind of an unknown right now.”

Hildebrand said officials have been receiving updates on the forecast each time they are briefed by the BC Wildfire Service.

Monday was a calmer day on the fire, which was discovered on Friday afternoon east of Lac Le Jeune and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike during a storm on Thursday night.

BCWS crews worked alongside heavy equipment operators Monday to build guards around the fire.

The blaze grew significantly over the weekend, fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. Winds have pushed the fire northeast toward Kamloops, but it has also seen growth in the southeast, toward Stump Lake, and in the west, toward Lac Le Jeune.

One structure has been destroyed by the fire, described by the TNRD as an unaddressed cabin-type property.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Ross Moore Lake fire. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.