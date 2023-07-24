Four abandoned, 'bone skinny' puppies found on rural Kamloops road

Photo: Contributed One of the abandoned dogs found on Sunday.

Four abandoned puppies were recently found in poor condition on a forest service road in Kamloops.

A group of people came together to help rescue the Bluetick Coonhound puppies and bring them to safety.

Taneesha Beaupre and Jordan Dejong were out for a family drive in their vehicle when they came across the dogs on Sunday.

All four black and white puppies were located in the Robbins Range area near Barnhartvale.

The puppies were brought to Kelly Kennedy, the owner of Sageview Ranch, after they were found.

Kennedy says the puppies are “bone skinny and have had no food or water.”

The puppies were starving and ended up throwing up the water they drank.

“They are safe and sound now at our ranch,” she says. "They are now being turned over to the SPCA to be looked at by a vet.”

Kaila Butler, a senior manager with the BC SPCA, says the non-profit is aware of the litter.

“We are unable to speak to the situation until the puppies are in our care and have been seen by a veterinarian,” says Butler.

She is reminding people that there are ways to surrender a pet to ensure their welfare is maintained.

"We encourage pet owners who are considering re-homing their animals to contact their local BC SPCA location to discuss the available options,” she says.