'Five Guys' killer returns to court as Crown seeks long-term offender designation

Photo: RCMP Jayden Eustache

A week-long hearing got underway Monday in a Kamloops courtroom during which prosecutors are trying to convince a judge to label a “Five Guys” killer a long-term offender.

Jayden Eustache, 29, was one of five men charged with murder in the death of Troy Gold, who was beaten to death on Oct. 1, 2018, in the Lac du Bois area near Batchelor Heights.

Eustache and three of his co-accused pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The fifth accused was acquitted following a trial.

Crown prosecutors have applied to have Eustache labelled a long-term offender, which would see him sentenced to a lengthy prison term and then supervised in the community for up to a decade. His long-term offender hearing started Monday in BC Supreme Court.

Court has previously heard Gold was targeted by Nathan Townsend after Townsend’s luxury vehicle was torched in the early-morning hours of Sept. 29, 2018.

Eustache was one of a team of thugs Townsend assembled to beat and disfigure Gold. Townsend told the men he wanted “digits” — meaning a finger cut from Gold’s hand — to prove the gruesome beating took place.

Eustache and another man lied to Gold to lure him into a vehicle and then drove to Lac du Bois. Once there, it was Eustache who began the beating, which was described in court as “a surprise attack” with an aluminum baseball bat.

Gold was left for dead after the beating. His partial remains were found 12 days later. Court heard they were “skeletonized by animal scavenging.”

Eustache and the other attackers did remove one of Gold’s fingers and took it to Townsend in an empty sunglasses bag.

Eustache, Townsend, Darian Rohel, Sean Scurt and John Daviss were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 18, 2019 — more than a year after Gold’s slaying. Daviss was subsequently acquitted and the other four pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Eustache is the only one still awaiting sentencing.

The long-term offender hearing is scheduled to conclude on Friday.