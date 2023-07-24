Semi truck rolls into ditch after missing corner near Ross Moore Lake evacuation zone

Photo: Steve Ryder This photo shows a semi truck and its trailer rolled into a ditch near the corner of Long Lake Road and Goose Lake Road on Monday afternoon.

A semi truck full of hay fell into a ditch Monday after missing a corner on Long Lake Road.

Steve Ryder said he witnessed the crash from his property across the road at about 1:15 p.m. He said the incident happened at Long Lake Road and Goose Lake Road.

Ryder said the truck missed the corner and went into the ditch. He said he saw the driver being pulled out of the vehicle and being taken into an ambulance.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP Detachment for more information about the incident.

The crash took place near the Ross Moore Lake wildfire evacuation zone, which is bordered by the intersection of Long Lake Road and Goose Lake Road.