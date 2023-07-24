Two-vehicle highway crash outside Logan Lake kills three, police say

Photo: Castanet

Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday outside Logan Lake.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 97D about five kilometres east of Logan Lake at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson told Castanet Kamloops three people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Three ambulances and an air ambulance attended the collision, but BC Emergency Health Services said no patients were transported to hospital.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.