Juniper residents invited to Saturday tour of evacuation routes

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is inviting Juniper Ridge residents to take part in a self-driven emergency evacuation route tour this weekend.

The Saturday tour is aiming to help residents familiarize themselves with two out of the three evacuation routes from the neighbourhood.

The city said the tours are not mock evacuations, but are meant to help residents and staff prepare for emergency situations.

Since a lightning-sparked fire forced tactical evacuations in Juniper on July 1, 2021, the city has been working with property owners to improve routes and educating residents about how to safely evacuate.

The event will take place on Saturday and will tour the Juniper East evacuation route from Kickinghorse Drive to Valleyview Drive, and the Coldwater Drive route to High Canada Place. There is also a route on Galore Drive which will be accessible but not included in the tours.

The tours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be between five and 15 minutes long. Vehicles allowed will be limited to SUVs, cars and trucks.

“Vehicles will be led down the route by a pilot vehicle to limit speed and ensure driver safety. This will mimic the process that will be used in the event of an emergency," Will Beatty, the city's emergency preparedness manager, said in a news release.

“Since there are limited time slots and each registered time slot will allow a maximum of 10 vehicles, residents are encouraged to carpool with neighbours to allow as many residents to experience the routes as possible.”

City and emergency response staff will be along the route to help mimic the event of a real fire.

In the event of a real emergency, Highland Road, the sole public road in and out of Juniper, will still be used to evacuate residents.

"In the event of an emergency, designated city staff and emergency responders will determine the safest evacuation route for residents, dependent on the emergency situation, and provide appropriate direction and traffic control to get residents out safely," the city said in a statement.

"The emergency evacuation route to be used will be travelled in advance of allowing public access to ensure the route is in safe condition at the time of the event, that there are no trees or obstructions across the road, and that the route is not at risk of compromise from the current emergency before unlocking the gates and escorting public traffic along the route."

Registration for Saturday's tours is available online.

Those who are unable to attend can access the routes and other information online.