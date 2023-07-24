Two wildfires near Adams Lake continue to burn out of control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfires on either side of Adams Lake continue to burn out of control on Monday.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire grew Sunday from 724 hectares in size to more than 2,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Kamloops ground crews weren’t assigned to the blaze due to challenging terrain, making it unsafe for crews to put boots on the ground.

A helicopter was working to provide bucketing support and to monitor the blaze throughout the day Sunday, according to the BCWS.

The fire is burning approximately 21 kilometres north of Chase but has seen most of its growth to the north, away from inhabited areas.

About 100 properties near the south end of Adams Lake have been on alert since Thursday.

The Bush Creek East wildfire, burning west of Adams Lake and north of Sun Peaks, is listed at an estimated 400 hectares in size.

The TNRD issued an evacuation alert for 12 properties in the Fadear Creek Road area yesterday due to the out-of-control blaze.

BCWS said an update for the wildfires would be made available later in the day.